Students prepare for manufacturing jobs in Arizona

Pima JTED is a public school district that works in partnership with Pima Community College (PCC) to provide high school students free Career and Technical Education programs, setting them up for success.

Greg Wilson, PCC Dean of Applied Technology, says they work together on dual enrollment or concurrent enrollment.

"So we have an automation and robotics program that JTED also offers here at The Bridges and we have about 100 enrollments of JTED students that are earning credit through Pima Community College," Wilson said.

Some of the programs offered at JTED @ The Bridges are robotics and manufacturing, welding technologies, engineering, air transportation, and so much more.

“We listen to industry, right? If we’re trying to prepare a skilled workforce for employment, it’s industry that really helps drive what that looks like," said Wilson.

With the White House using tariffs to restore manufacturing in the U.S., Wilson says the training they provide will have students ready for opportunities when they graduate.

“There’s really no need for those students to leave the state. When you think about semiconductor manufacturing or advanced, especially in our area, aerospace and defense, we are aligned to offer the skill sets to students so they can seek those high paying jobs," Wilson said.

One of those students interested in an aviation and aerospace technology career is Alexis Chang.

"Hope to work on airplanes or things that go up in the sky," Chang said.

She's currently a junior in high school and a second year in JTED's robotics and manufacturing program.

Chang says she enjoys her robotics class because of the projects she gets to work on, like making a solar powered go-kart and getting to drive it.

“We're only at the beginner level so we actually just had a kit given to us and we basically just put the kit together. However, we had to design our own battery holders. We had to figure out how to connect the cables so that it maximizes efficiency and we had to think of where to mount the solar panel, and then we 3D printed protectors, and we had to attach the seat belts ourselves," Chang said.

She says she has no worries about her future.

“I definitely do think I can find a lot of opportunities wherever I go," Chang added.

At the American Dynamism Summit in March, Vice President JD Vance described the benefits of manufacturing in the United States.

“You’re making interesting new things here in America? Great. Then we’re going to cut your taxes, we’re going to slash regulations, we’re going to reduce the cost of energy so you can build, build, build," Vice President Vance said.

Wilson says JTED and PCC want to make sure students understand following a technical route is a great choice.

“We have local manufacturers that are seeking skilled welders with AWS certifications. JTED has just expanded their innovation center to accommodate welding training for their seniors,” Wilson said.

Wilson adds, the downtown campus tripled their floor space and are still dealing with waiting lists for that many students trying to get in.

Vice President Vance went on to say that the Trump administration's goal is, "to incentivize investment in our own borders, in our own businesses, our own workers, and our own innovation. We don't want people seeking cheap labor. We want them investing and building right here in the United States of America."

Though many people are worried that focusing on domestic goods production could cost consumers.

