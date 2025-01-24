Southside mom and volunteers build a home for her kids

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Southside welcomed a new homeowner today.

“It feels like a dream come true," Paloma Morales said.

Construction on her home began in June. Thanks to Habitat for Humanity, her family now has a new home.

Athena Kehoe Morales with her children at their new home.

Morales explains that now she is grateful for the “stability for my kids. Now they get to go to a better school. From here on out I feel like I have a new start.”

Habitat for Humanity allows people to apply for a house. Here's what they require to be eligible:



In need of safe and affordable housing.

For U.S. applicants, household income must not exceed 60% of the area median income, which the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development defines annually.

Willing to volunteer with Habitat and perform "sweat equity."

Able to pay monthly mortgage payments that won't exceed 30% of the homebuyer's gross monthly income at closing.

“I wanted a house that had a symbol, that symbolizes something. This house symbolizes me. You start from the bottom, you put in the hard work, and you can make a beautiful home.," Morales said.

"These are the days that we live for. It's a reflection of the love, commitment, support, and generosity of our community," said Chief Executive Officer Charlie Buchanan.

"I feel super blessed," Morales said, "I feel like even after so many struggles, I'm still being loved. I am so grateful that I was able to go through this program and buy a home for my family."