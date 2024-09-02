Southside K-12 charter school going remote Tuesday due to alleged online threats

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Students at Southgate Academy on Tucson's south side, 850 W. Valencia Road, will be engaged in remote learning Tuesday, Sept. 3 following the Labor Day holiday weekend due to alleged online threats.

In a letter addressed to parents and guardians, Superintendent Sylvia M. Calmelat wrote that the upcoming campus closure and remote learning day was "due to threats posted on social media."

"Whether a reported incident is credible or not, Southgate Academy takes all potential threats very seriously as we are committed to maintaining a safe and secure environment for our students and staff," wrote Calmelat in the letter dated Thursday, Aug. 29.

Calmelat says the K-12 charter school is working with Tucson Police Department to investigate the alleged threats.

The superintendent did not disclose the nature of these threats in the letter, but did ask families to speak with students about the seriousness of such threats made online, stating that "making a threat as a joke or a meaningless act" could still result in suspension, expulsion or charges by local law enforcement.

Students should have received remote learning logins at the end of last week.