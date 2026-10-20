Several cats killed, 3 people displaced in Tucson house fire

TUCSON, AZ (KGUN) — Several cats were killed and three people were displaced after a fire tore through a home in Tucson's southside Monday night.

The Tucson Fire Department said crews were dispatched to the 1000 block of East Ginter Road just before 10 p.m. due to a house fire.

The department’s Engine 14 arrived as flames shot through the home’s roof.

Residents from the home and near the structure were evacuated as crews worked to control the heavy flames.

By 10:19 p.m., firefighters had the blaze under control.

According to fire officials, several cats were rescued from the home but there were some that did not survive.

“No other injuries were reported but three residents are displaced,” officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.