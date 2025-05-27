Roadway repairs begin on Sixth Avenue, delays expected

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A major roadway improvement project is set to begin Tuesday, May 27 on Sixth Avenue between Drexel Road and Valencia Road.

Construction will take place Monday through Friday from approximately 5:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and is expected to be completed by mid-June 2025, weather permitting.

Electronic message boards have been installed to inform motorists of the project and any necessary detours.

The project seeks to improve the aging roadway in the busy south-side corridor.

Construction crews will start the project by lowering manhole and water valve covers throughout the project area.

During this phase, flaggers will be on-site to direct drivers safely around the work zones, according to the City of Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility (DTM).

Beginning the week of June 2, the next phase of the project will include the removal of old asphalt, grading of the roadbed and repaving with new asphalt.

During this work, traffic on Sixth Avenue will be reduced to one lane, with detours in place for the opposite direction of travel. However, the roadway will reopen at the end of each work shift to minimize disruption for commuters and residents.

The project is part of the Mayor and Council-approved Collector Street Program.

City officials encourage drivers to plan ahead, follow posted signs and use caution when traveling through the area.