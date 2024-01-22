Watch Now
Pueblo Gardens neighbors celebrate upgrades to their street lights

Posted at 8:06 AM, Jan 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-22 10:06:09-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Neighbors in Pueblo Gardens on Tucson's Southside are celebrating new upgrades that will help keep their streets safer at night.

The City of Tucson has now put up 19 new solar lights throughout the neighborhood.

It's thanks to funding from the Tohono O'odham Nation and a years-long effort by people living in the area.

Tribal members and City Council member Richard Fimbres were on hand to celebrate the installations.

Reyna Preciado has been following this story for months now. You can find more of her reporting by clicking on her image to the right of the article.

