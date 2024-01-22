Pueblo Gardens neighbors celebrate upgrades to their street lights

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Neighbors in Pueblo Gardens on Tucson's Southside are celebrating new upgrades that will help keep their streets safer at night.

The City of Tucson has now put up 19 new solar lights throughout the neighborhood.

It's thanks to funding from the Tohono O'odham Nation and a years-long effort by people living in the area.

Tribal members and City Council member Richard Fimbres were on hand to celebrate the installations.

