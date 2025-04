TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Saturday, April 20, near Park Avenue and Drexel Road.

According to TPD, officers responded around 11 a.m. to an apartment complex in the 1000 block of East Milton Road after reports of a shooting.

An adult man was found with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspects are in custody. The investigation is ongoing.