TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting on the Southside that sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officers say it happened Wednesday, April 10 around 8:45 p.m. near Park Ave. and Irvington Road.

It is unclear at this time if police have a suspect in custody, but stay with KGUN 9 for more updates.