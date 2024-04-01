Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismSouthside News

Actions

PCSD makes arrest in Southside homicide investigation

police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 6:17 AM, Apr 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-01 09:17:17-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man is facing second degree murder charges for killing his own father on Tucson's Southside.

It happened Thursday, March 28th near Bilby Rd. and Tucson Blvd.

Pima County Sheriff's deputies say 39-year-old Marcos Romero and 68-year-old Jose Romero-Garcia got into a fight that turned violent.

Deputies found Romero-Garcia passed out and badly hurt. He ultimately died.

They arrested Romero and booked him into jail on a $100,000 bond.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

SOUTHSIDE RESOURCES

City of Tucson Ward 5 Sunnyside Unified School District Tucson Unified School District Pima County Public Library City of Tucson Parks & Rec

CITY OF SOUTH TUCSON RESOURCES

City of South Tucson Emergency Services Sam Lena-South Tucson Library South Tucson At-A-Glance

Find the stories in your neighborhood