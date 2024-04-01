PCSD makes arrest in Southside homicide investigation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man is facing second degree murder charges for killing his own father on Tucson's Southside.

It happened Thursday, March 28th near Bilby Rd. and Tucson Blvd.

Pima County Sheriff's deputies say 39-year-old Marcos Romero and 68-year-old Jose Romero-Garcia got into a fight that turned violent.

Deputies found Romero-Garcia passed out and badly hurt. He ultimately died.

They arrested Romero and booked him into jail on a $100,000 bond.