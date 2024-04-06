Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismSouthside News

Actions

One dead, one hurt in Southside crash

police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 10:37 AM, Apr 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-06 13:37:43-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One woman is dead after she crashed into another car near East Valencia Road and South Alvernon Way Friday morning.

29-year-old Joellen Maria Gonzalez drove into oncoming traffic — likely while speeding — and hit a 52-year-old man, according to a press release from the Tucson Police Department.

Officers said Gonzalez's car tires might have failed, causing her to lose control of the vehicle.

The man, who was not impaired at the time of the crash, was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. They are not considered life-threatening anymore.

Gonzalez died at the scene of the accident.

TPD cannot determine if she was impaired at the time of the crash until medical records come back.

No charges or citations have been issued at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

SOUTHSIDE RESOURCES

City of Tucson Ward 5 Sunnyside Unified School District Tucson Unified School District Pima County Public Library City of Tucson Parks & Rec

CITY OF SOUTH TUCSON RESOURCES

City of South Tucson Emergency Services Sam Lena-South Tucson Library South Tucson At-A-Glance

Find the stories in your neighborhood