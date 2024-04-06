One dead, one hurt in Southside crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One woman is dead after she crashed into another car near East Valencia Road and South Alvernon Way Friday morning.

29-year-old Joellen Maria Gonzalez drove into oncoming traffic — likely while speeding — and hit a 52-year-old man, according to a press release from the Tucson Police Department.

Officers said Gonzalez's car tires might have failed, causing her to lose control of the vehicle.

The man, who was not impaired at the time of the crash, was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. They are not considered life-threatening anymore.

Gonzalez died at the scene of the accident.

TPD cannot determine if she was impaired at the time of the crash until medical records come back.

No charges or citations have been issued at this time. The investigation is ongoing.