Motorcyclist dies after crash on Southside

Posted at 10:55 AM, Mar 13, 2024
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a car on the Southside March 6.

Tucson Police said 21-year-old Nicholas Benjamin Kershaw crashed into a car that was trying to make a left turn at the South Palo Verde Road and East Valencia Road intersection. Kershaw's speeding was a major reason for the accident, according to TPD.

Kershaw was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, TPD was notified that Kershaw died in the hospital as a result of the crash.

The 74-year-old woman who was driving the car was not hurt.

The investigation is ongoing.

