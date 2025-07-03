Millions of Americans traveling for Independence Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Do you plan on traveling to celebrate Independence Day? If so, you’re not alone!

AAA is projecting a record-setting 72.2 million travelers nationwide—more than 1.5 million from Arizona alone—making this the busiest July 4 travel period in history.

Travel is up across every mode of transportation, but airports across Arizona, including Tucson International Airport (TUS), are getting ready for particularly high volumes.

“We’re expecting about 100,000 passengers to use the airport over the extended holiday weekend. Our busiest day is going to be Sunday the 6th, so if you are traveling, give yourself a little extra time,” said Austin Wright, the Chief Communications Officer for Tucson Airport Authority.

Athena Kehoe A screen inside TUS showing current flights en route

More than 179,000 Arizonans are flying this weekend, according to AAA, which is a slight increase from 2024.

This is the first major travel holiday since REAL ID requirements went into effect in May, but not having one doesn’t mean you’re grounded.

“If you don’t have a REAL ID, TSA is still able to process you with a standard driver’s license,” Wright explains, “Just allow a little extra time, as they do additional screening while we work through this transition.”

REAL ID-compliant licenses are marked with a star in the upper right corner. Arizona travelers can still use a passport or other TSA-approved ID if they haven’t updated their license yet.

Wright recommends planning ahead if you’ll need to park at the airport. “You can always check our website for the most up-to-date parking information, including how full the lots are. You can also make a reservation in advance on our website to make sure you have a spot secured when you get here and the lot you prefer.”

You might expect some weather delays if you're connecting through major storm-prone cities.