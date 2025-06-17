Watch Now
Man dies after slamming vehicle into tow truck on Southside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One man is dead after a crash on Tucson's south side Monday.

According to a news release from Tucson Police, Michael Henry Dooling, 29, died after driving his truck into the back end of a tow truck at the intersection of East Valencia Road and South Alvernon Way at about 10 in the morning.

Dooling was driving his Chevy Colorado westbound on Valencia when he hit the tow truck, which was stopped in the middle lane at a red light, the news release said.

Dooling hit the truck while going more than 45 miles per hour. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time, and he may have been impaired, the news release said.

Investigators determined that Dooling had been swerving on Interstate 10 and on Valencia before the crash.

No charges or citations have been issued. The investigation is ongoing.

