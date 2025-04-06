Man dead after Southside shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man is dead after a shooting on Tucson’s Southside on Saturday, April 5.

Around 10 a.m., officers from the Tucson Police Department’s Operations Division South responded to a report of a shooting near West 21st Street, west of South Sixth Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found 44-year-old Clayton Moore Bishop suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he died shortly after.

Detectives believe Bishop had been temporarily staying at the home, which belongs to the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Dirk Barret Prather.

Prather was arrested and booked into the Pima County Jail on a charge of first-degree murder.

He is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.