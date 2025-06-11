Local resources for employers and employees as job growth slows, unemployment stays unchanged

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released the employment situation for the month of May. It reports that May saw 139,000 jobs added and unemployment hold at 4.2% as hiring slows and government jobs decline.

Unemployment has stayed at 4.2% in April and in May, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Overall, unemployment has stayed steady since January. The jobs report found an increase in healthcare and hospitality jobs, but a decrease in federal government jobs.

In Pima County, the unemployment rate is 3.5% as of April this year.

The Pima County One-Stop serves as a resource for both job seekers and companies looking to hire people. Donna Ruthruff, the Community and Workforce Manager, explains how these job fairs are helping people on both sides of the table.

Athena Kehoe Pima County One-Stop Kino Resource Center

“We have employers that come to us because they need employees and we have job seekers coming to us because they need work," Ruthruff says.

Besides job fairs, they hold workshops to help people create resumes, prepare for interviews, and serve in any way they can.

"If people just need to job search they can come in, use our computers, and look at what we have to offer," Ruthruff explains.

The Pima County One-Stop Kino Resource Center has a job fair on Monday, June 11 from 9 a.m. to noon. They have an upcoming recruitment event for caregivers on June 17, and they're holding a networking job club on June 25. All of this information can be found on their website, or Ruthruff recommends subscribing to their email to hear about all the upcoming opportunities.

There are some requirements for job seekers: they must be at least 18 years old, must have a GED or high school diploma and must be legally permitted to work in the country. The Pima County One-Stop Kino Resource Center is located at 2797 E Ajo Way in Tucson, AZ 85713.