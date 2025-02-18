Kids, it's time to Cowboy Up!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Kids at participating schools might be learning how to 'Cowboy Up' this week at the 100th annual La Fiesta De Los Vaquero Tucson Rodeo.

The Rodeo Education and Children program is taught at the Tucson Rodeo through the nonprofit ‘Cowboys & Kids.’

Athena Kehoe REACH Program at Tucson Rodeo

Janet Houts has been a presenter for the program for nearly 25 years.

“Everyone has a little cowboy or cowgirl in their hearts!”

Houts explains the goal is to teach them how to be tough both mentally and physically.

“The flank strap just helps them kick higher with their back legs. The higher their back legs get, the more 50 points they get.”

Kids learn about the gear in Western Heritage and how judges score activities like bull-riding.

“When I go through the program I always think this is something that sometimes adults forget about. So it’s always a good reminder to do these things and they’re such simple things," Houts explains.

Overall, Houts explains they hope to teach the kids about good decision-making and how the Western Heritage has many different aspects to it.