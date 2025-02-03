Hundreds protest against immigration policies

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An immigration protest took place Sunday afternoon at Rudy Garcia Park where many people stood along the sidewalk demonstrating solidarity and unity by rallying to show support for the Mexican community.

Hundreds of people came together to stand up and speak up for people who are in fear of President Donald Trump’s immigration policies, and being deported.

“People before politics” was a sign Tucson resident Amy Pacheco held up high, signifying a problem that hits too close to home.

She says she’s advocating for her parents who are Mexican immigrants and her neighbors.

“I understand the barriers, which are endless barriers with an immigration, so it’s really tough to see our community struggle,” Pacheco said.

Pacheco says she will continue to do her part in raising awareness.

“So that people that don’t understand, understand that their neighbors, even if it’s someone who’s privileged enough to live here in the U.S. without fear, that with much more reason they have to speak up because a community is a community because of the people who are here and those are immigrants,” Pacheco added.

She says seeing everyone rally peacefully together is something she personally needed and made her feel not alone.

“Being here, I get to see my community is also as passionate and has compassion towards their neighbors and toward their families. So if there’s any way I can help, I’m out here advocating and making sure that those who feel that they’re not heard, that we’re here for them,” Pacheco continues.

One woman at the protest, Maria Carrasco, says she’s part of a rapid response hotline and has received many calls about U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) coming after working people.

“If they're saying they’re going after the criminals, how come they’re going to the businesses? You know this is not right. We’re being bombarded. They haven’t gone to the Northside where the fancy restaurants are. Nothing there. They’re coming to the Southside where we are, where brown people live,” explained Carrasco.

Carrasco says it’s time to stand up and let people know the Latino community is present and important.

“Immigrants do the job. Our whole economy is on their backs. So if they’re going to bombard immigrants then we’re going to support everybody. We’re gonna scream and keep doing this until something changes,” Carrasco said.

Protester Mahalo Herron says she’s part Latino, Panamanian, and African American, so it was important for her to come out and take a stand against the mass deportations and injustices against immigrants.

“During the Black Lives Matter movements, the Latino community really came out and supported us and they said 'Mi lucha es tú lucha' right? My fight is your fight, so I’m here to say the same thing,” Herron said.

Susan Ornelas, the daughter of Mexican immigrants, says this issue is very near and dear to her heart.

“I’m just here supporting and bringing awareness to people that do come here to work hard, help our country and advance,” Ornelas said.

She read a message from a Mexican cook Hugo Camillo that resonates with her community.

“I have not advanced in life to simply look back and judge and separate myself where I once came from or better yet where my family came from, walking the same track through the trails those seeking refuge today do,” Ornelas read.

She said she wants to let people know immigrants are hard workers and are here to add value to the United States.

“We love this country, we’re not opposed to the country but we’re here to bring richness and contribute to the country,” Ornelas adds.

From children to seniors, people of all ages came together to convey a powerful message and demonstrate the true meaning of supporting and standing up for your community.