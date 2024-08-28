Helping hands: Volunteers make care packages for those experiencing homelessness

TUCSON, ARIZ. (KGUN) — Volunteers can assemble care packages for the Housing First initiative. The care packages will be given to people experiencing homelessness.

The care packages include hygiene products, water, non-perishable items, and more. In terms of overall homelessness, there has been a 60% increase in the number of people experiencing homelessness between 2018 and 2023. This comes from the Tucson Pima Collaboration to End Homelessness (TPCH).

“If you see issues within our community and you want it to change then you need to be part of the change. Nothing happens overnight, and it takes a little bit of everybody," said Kaya Newberry, Multidisciplinary Outreach Teams (MDOT) Navigator.

Athena Kehoe Care Packages assembled by volunteers at the El Pueblo Community Safety Hub building.

The volunteer work will be done at the El Pueblo Community Safety Hub building, 195 W. Irvington Rd., and they are currently seeking volunteers. Thelma Magallanes, the MDOT coordinator, advises interested volunteers to use this link to sign up.

Gabriela Campos is a volunteer and she has lived in Tucson since 1985. “As a community here in Tucson we should all be part of helping each other.”

Karen Mockler is also a volunteer and has lived in Tucson for the past 14 years. She says volunteering to make care packages is a great place to start to make a difference. “We’re only here today for three hours, maybe not even three full hours. So, you can start small."

Newberry explains "we're doing what we got to do to get people into housing. Some people might not want the housing, but as long as they're able to get some food and be seen for that day by somebody... that's what I enjoy."

