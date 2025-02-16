El Casino Ballroom hosts fundraiser for 40th annual Tucson Folk Festival

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The El Casino Ballroom is hosting a fundraiser Sunday night from 5-9 p.m. to help raise funds to put on the 40th annual Tucson Folk Festival for free April 4-6.

Opening the show is local Connie Brannock and Little House of Funk. Brannock is a Tucson-based R&B singer, songwriter, percussionist, and poet.

It's $25 for Tucson Kitchen Musicians Association (TKMA) members, $30 for non-members, and $40 for reserved table seating.

You can buy tickets at the door or on their website.