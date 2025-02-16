El Casino Ballroom hosts fundraiser for 40th annual Tucson Folk Festival

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The El Casino Ballroom is hosting a fundraiser Sunday night from 5-9 p.m. to help raise funds to put on the 40th annual Tucson Folk Festival for free April 4-6.
Opening the show is local Connie Brannock and Little House of Funk. Brannock is a Tucson-based R&B singer, songwriter, percussionist, and poet.
It's $25 for Tucson Kitchen Musicians Association (TKMA) members, $30 for non-members, and $40 for reserved table seating.
You can buy tickets at the door or on their website.
——
Vanessa Gongora is KGUN 9's Westside reporter.. Vanessa fell in love with storytelling by growing up in sports. She was fascinated by how sports reporters go beyond the x's & o's to tell players' stories, and how sports bring people together, inspiring Vanessa to provide the same impact as a journalist. Share your story ideas and important issues with Vanessa by emailing vanessa.gongora@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and X.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE