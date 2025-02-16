Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismSouthside News

Actions

El Casino Ballroom hosts fundraiser for 40th annual Tucson Folk Festival

Enjoy live music while giving back to the community
Tucson Folk Festival 2022
Megan Meier
The sounds of the Tucson Folk Festival can be heard all throughout Downtown Tucson, this weekend.
Tucson Folk Festival 2022
Posted
and last updated

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The El Casino Ballroom is hosting a fundraiser Sunday night from 5-9 p.m. to help raise funds to put on the 40th annual Tucson Folk Festival for free April 4-6.

Opening the show is local Connie Brannock and Little House of Funk. Brannock is a Tucson-based R&B singer, songwriter, percussionist, and poet. 

It's $25 for Tucson Kitchen Musicians Association (TKMA) members, $30 for non-members, and $40 for reserved table seating.

You can buy tickets at the door or on their website.

——
Vanessa Gongora is KGUN 9's Westside reporter.. Vanessa fell in love with storytelling by growing up in sports. She was fascinated by how sports reporters go beyond the x's & o's to tell players' stories, and how sports bring people together, inspiring Vanessa to provide the same impact as a journalist. Share your story ideas and important issues with Vanessa by emailing vanessa.gongora@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood

SOUTHSIDE RESOURCES

City of Tucson Ward 5 Sunnyside Unified School District Tucson Unified School District Pima County Public Library City of Tucson Parks & Rec

CITY OF SOUTH TUCSON RESOURCES

City of South Tucson Emergency Services Sam Lena-South Tucson Library South Tucson At-A-Glance
Community Inspired Journalism

Community Inspired Journalism