Deadly Southside house fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Southside house fire near Veterans Boulevard and South 9th Avenue early Sunday morning left one person dead.

The Tucson Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire just before 5 a.m.

According to TFD, a guest house was fully engulfed, while the main home remained unaffected.

A resident outside the home warned crews that another person was unaccounted for.

Crews found the individual inside the building, and they were pronounced dead at the scene. The other resident was taken to the hospital.

The fire was under control by 5:22 a.m., and the cause remains under investigation.

