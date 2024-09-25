City of Tucson clearing out Santa Rita Park Wednesday morning

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sources and posts online say the City of Tucson hopes to close Santa Rita Park Wednesday morning as part of an improvement project years in the making.

A memo obtained by KGUN9 called the closure a "decommission".

The city hasn't sent out urgent warnings about this particular plan though flyers were placed throughout the park.

They say in part: "This area needs to be abated to preserve public health, safety, or welfare at a City of Tucson Park. You are hereby notified that you must remove all of your personal items and VACATE THE PROPERTY. This park will be closed for cleaning effective September 25, 2024 8:00 A.M."

Back in 2018 the city approved what was called Prop 407, essentially a $225 million bond. Out of this money, the city set aside $3 million to renovate Santa Rita Park, which includes upgrades to the bathrooms and now abandoned pool.

We will continue to keep you up-to-date on the situation throughout the day online and on-air.