Casino del Sol shuts down Wild Wild West event

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tribal Medical authorities shut down Wild Wild West Steampunk Convention at Casino Del Sol on Saturday due to "ongoing medical concerns".

According to a Facebook post from Casino Del Sol, members of a group staying at the hotel reported that they were not feeling well and had a "contagious virus". The casino also wrote in the Facebook post that "some of the attendees of a convention on-site begun experiencing stomach flu-like symptoms".

"Out of caution we informed the group that they should stop the remainder of their festivities," Casino Del Sol wrote in a Facebook post. "The health and safety of of our guests and team members is of paramount importance and we will provide updates as needed."

The casino remains open for business. KGUN9 reached out to Tribal Medical Authorities for more information.