Brush fire prompts road closure near Country Club Rd and Benson Hwy

Roadway back open after temporary closure
Jordan Cullop - KGUN9
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Emergency crews responded to a brush fire reported early afternoon on Tuesday, May 27, near South Country Club Road and East Benson Highway, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

The fire prompted the temporary closure of South Country Club Road between East Calle Rabida and East Benson Highway as firefighters worked to contain and extinguish the flames. At 12:07 p.m., PCSD announced that the roadway was back open.

Authorities are urging the public to avoid the area and use alternate routes to ensure both safety and accessibility for emergency responders.

At this time, there is no information on the size of the fire or whether any structures are threatened.

This is a developing story. KGUN 9 will provide updates as more information becomes available.

