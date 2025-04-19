Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismSouthside News

Actions

BREAKING: One dead after shooting on Southside near Irvington and I-19, TPD confirms

img_8601.jpg
KGUN 9 | Alex Dowd
img_8601.jpg
Posted
and last updated

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department has confirmed that a man died after a shooting that took place on Irvington near I-19.

TPD is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday evening on the city’s south side.

Officers responded to the 900 block of W. Irvington Road just after 6 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found an adult man with gunshot wounds. Officers attempted lifesaving efforts, but the man died at the scene.

Police say a suspect was located and detained nearby. At this time, no other suspects are being sought.

Detectives remain on scene as the investigation continues. Authorities have not released any additional details.

This is a developing story. Stay with KGUN 9 for updates.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood

SOUTHSIDE RESOURCES

City of Tucson Ward 5 Sunnyside Unified School District Tucson Unified School District Pima County Public Library City of Tucson Parks & Rec

CITY OF SOUTH TUCSON RESOURCES

City of South Tucson Emergency Services Sam Lena-South Tucson Library South Tucson At-A-Glance
Community Inspired Journalism

Community Inspired Journalism