BREAKING: One dead after shooting on Southside near Irvington and I-19, TPD confirms

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department has confirmed that a man died after a shooting that took place on Irvington near I-19.

TPD is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday evening on the city’s south side.

Officers responded to the 900 block of W. Irvington Road just after 6 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found an adult man with gunshot wounds. Officers attempted lifesaving efforts, but the man died at the scene.

Police say a suspect was located and detained nearby. At this time, no other suspects are being sought.

Detectives remain on scene as the investigation continues. Authorities have not released any additional details.

