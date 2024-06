TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An investigation is underway near 11th Ave. and W. Virginia Street on the Southside after what Tucson Police say is an apparent murder-suicide.

According to T.P.D, a man and woman in their 60's were found dead in a home.

Details are limited at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

