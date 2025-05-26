Air Force Veteran stresses the true meaning of Memorial Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Bruce Lundquist is an Air Force Veteran who wants everyone to reflect on the freedoms we have on Memorial Day.

“Make sure we think about exactly how we got here and never forget that," Lundquist says. His father, brother, and uncle also served in the military. He explains he has a lot to honor and remember today.

Athena Kehoe Memorial at Esperanza

Memorial Day is the nation's foremost annual day to mourn and honor its deceased service men and women.

Lundquist also explains his gratitude for nonprofits like Esperanza en Escalante, a program that provides housing for veterans. “I think it’s so important to have a place to go for veterans instead of being left on the street," Lundquist says.

He hopes future generations will continue to learn the true meaning of Memorial Day, "we need to grab a hold of the past, and explain it to our children, the younger generation, make ‘em listen, make ‘em know why they have the freedom they have.”

Esperanza will be having a ceremony Monday morning to honor veterans who have passed away, and Lundquist will be there. “I’m able to honor my father, my grandfather, and my uncle, and all of the other veterans that are there.”

If you want to learn more about a service member who has died, you may be able to find them through the Veteran’s Legacy Memorial. The program is run by the Department of Veterans Affairs and honors those who served with memorial pages.