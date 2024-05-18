Watch Now
82-year-old man dies after car crash on Southside

Megan Meier
Posted at 2:00 PM, May 18, 2024
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police responded to a serious two-car crash on the evening of May 12 near South 12th Ave. and West Drexel Rd.

TPD said during the investigation, they learned a Buick was turning left and failed to yield to oncoming traffic. The 32-year-old woman behind the wheel hit a Nissan.

The driver of the Nissan was identified as 82-year-old Larry Flaming who was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The woman was also taken to the hospital for precaution but was later released, according to the TPD report.

Police said there was no indication that either driver was impaired at the time of the crash.

TPD said Flaming was deemed in stable condition, but five days after he was admitted, he died from his injuries.

Police have cited the driver of the Buick with Causing Serious Physical Injury/Death by Moving Violation. She faces a maximum of 30 days in jail, one year of probation and up to $1,000 in fines.

