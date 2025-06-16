71-year-old man arrested in fatal hit-and-run investigation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) says an arrest has been made in a fatal hit-and-run investigation that happened on May 24 near South Palo Verde Road.

The victim was identified as Robert Netherton, a 63-year-old.

PCSD says on Saturday night, a deputy assigned to the DUI Unit identified a vehicle matching the description of the one involved in the hit-and-run crash, so he pulled over the 2004 Chevrolet Silverado.

Detectives from the PCSD Traffic Unit responded to the scene and confirmed that the truck matched the evidence collected during the investigation.

According to PCSD, the driver, 71-year-old Jesus Loyo-Torres, made admissions regarding the incident but denied being aware that a person had been struck.

He was booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on one count of Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving Serious Injury or Death in Violation.

