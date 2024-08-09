Watch Now
65-year-old man killed in Southside collision on Wednesday night

Megan Meier
Tucson Police vehicle
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN — A 65-year-old man was killed Wednesday night while using his walker on Country Club Road near Michigan Street, according to the Tucson Police Department.

A silver Hyundai Santa Fe traveling northbound struck the pedestrian and immediately stopped after the collision.

TPD determined that the driver of the Hyundai, identified as a 58-year-old female, was not intoxicated.

The department noted that the roadway was dark, there were no streetlights, and the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing.

The investigation will continue, however no charges or citations have been issued.

