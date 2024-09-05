Watch Now
12-year-old brought gun to school; cited with weapons misconduct, PCSD says

Faith Abercrombie
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 12-yea-old student at Los Ninos Elementary was cited with two weapons misconduct charges after being found with a gun with no ammunition or magazine, the Pima County Sheriff's Department confirmed.

Around 10 a.m. on Wednesday PCSD responded to allegations of a student with a gun at Los Ninos Elementary.

The student was found to be in possession of a handgun, PCSD says. The department said was empty, with no magazine or ammunition.

The juvenile did not make any other threats or indications of a threat to the school, PCSD said.

The department said the investigation is still ongoing.

