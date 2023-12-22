$1.2 million secured for new storm drain on Tucson's Southside

The Elvira neighborhood and Barrio Nopal on Tucson's Southside are seeing some big improvements thanks to $1.2 million in federal funding.

On Thursday, Rep. Raul Grijalva announced that a new storm drain will be constructed in the area, to address stormwater flooding and drainage impacts.

The project will gather flood flows from Tucson International Airport and convey them in a stormwater drain to the improved El Vado Wash channel, according to press materials.

The drain will help about 40 homes and increase access in and out of those neighborhoods.