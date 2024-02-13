Westbound I-10 shut down due to fatal crash involving pedestrian

UPDATED at 6:59 a.m. on Tuesday, February 13:

AZDPS says a man was running across the Westbound lanes of I-10, when he was hit and killed by a SUV near the Craycroft and Valencia exits.

Westbound I-10 will remain closed in that area for the next two hours while the investigation continues.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash on I-10 near Craycroft, involving a pedestrian.

AZDPS leaders say it happened just before 6 a.m. this morning. At this time, it is unclear what injuries were sustained in the crash.

AZDPS says Westbound I-10 lanes will be closed near Craycroft, while law enforcement investigate.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says drivers should re-enter the highway using Valencia.