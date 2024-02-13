Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismSoutheast Side News

Actions

Westbound I-10 shut down due to fatal crash involving pedestrian

The roadway will remain closed while police investigate.
DPS
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ABC15
DPS
Posted at 6:45 AM, Feb 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-13 09:00:55-05

UPDATED at 6:59 a.m. on Tuesday, February 13:

AZDPS says a man was running across the Westbound lanes of I-10, when he was hit and killed by a SUV near the Craycroft and Valencia exits.

Westbound I-10 will remain closed in that area for the next two hours while the investigation continues.

———

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash on I-10 near Craycroft, involving a pedestrian.

AZDPS leaders say it happened just before 6 a.m. this morning. At this time, it is unclear what injuries were sustained in the crash.

AZDPS says Westbound I-10 lanes will be closed near Craycroft, while law enforcement investigate.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says drivers should re-enter the highway using Valencia.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

SOUTHEAST SIDE RESOURCES

City of Tucson Ward 4 Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Vail School District Tucson Unified School District

Find the stories in your neighborhood