TUSD school receives $5000 donation for school supplies

Tucson Unified School District
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Students at the Dietz K-8 School in the Tucson Unified School District will enter the school year with new school supplies thanks to a $5,000 grant.

TUSD shared a press release thanking Burlington Stores for the grant, made possible through AdoptAClassroom.org.

The donation was made in celebration of the new Burlington location on Tucson's eastside.

Dietz K-8 School Principal stated the following in a press release:

On behalf of Tucson Unified School District, we warmly welcome Burlington’s new store to Tucson and thank them for their generous donation. Our teachers are excited to purchase the classroom supplies they need to help students thrive this year.

The first day of classes for TUSD is Monday, Aug. 4.

