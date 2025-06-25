Tucson Airport Authority generates $10.9B in annual economic impact for region

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson International Airport and Ryan Airfield are major economic drivers for Southern Arizona, according to a new study commissioned by the Tucson Airport Authority.

The study, conducted by Elliott D. Pollack & Company, found that the two airports contribute a combined $10.9 billion annually to the region’s economy, supporting more than 42,000 jobs and $2.9 billion in wages.

“This study quantifies how important TUS and RYN are as economic engines that benefit the Southern Arizona region,” said TAA President and CEO Danette Bewley. “We are committed to the continued growth in air service and economic development to best serve our region.”

TUS spans more than 8,400 acres and plays a critical role in attracting and retaining businesses, the report states.

The Tucson Airport Authority is a nonprofit, independent entity that operates both airports without relying on local tax dollars. It funds operations through airport-generated revenue, including leases, concessions and landing fees.

Read the full report here.