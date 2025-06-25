Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismSoutheast Side News

Actions

Tucson Airport Authority generates $10.9B in annual economic impact for region

TUS_airport.png
KGUN 9
Tucson International Airport
TUS_airport.png
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson International Airport and Ryan Airfield are major economic drivers for Southern Arizona, according to a new study commissioned by the Tucson Airport Authority.

The study, conducted by Elliott D. Pollack & Company, found that the two airports contribute a combined $10.9 billion annually to the region’s economy, supporting more than 42,000 jobs and $2.9 billion in wages.

“This study quantifies how important TUS and RYN are as economic engines that benefit the Southern Arizona region,” said TAA President and CEO Danette Bewley. “We are committed to the continued growth in air service and economic development to best serve our region.”

TUS spans more than 8,400 acres and plays a critical role in attracting and retaining businesses, the report states.

The Tucson Airport Authority is a nonprofit, independent entity that operates both airports without relying on local tax dollars. It funds operations through airport-generated revenue, including leases, concessions and landing fees.

Read the full report here.

——-
Kenny Darr is a reporter for KGUN 9. He joined the team in January 2023. Before arriving in Arizona he was an Anchor and Reporter at KADN in Lafayette, LA. Share your story ideas with Kenny by emailing kenny.darr@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood

MONSOON WATCH 2025

Find the stories in your neighborhood

SOUTHEAST SIDE RESOURCES

City of Tucson Ward 4 Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Vail School District Tucson Unified School District
Community Inspired Journalism

Community Inspired Journalism