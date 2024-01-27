TPD investigating fatal shooting of 23-year-old near the William M. Clements Center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On January 26, around 2:00 p.m Tucson Police responded to reports of a man with gunshot wounds on East Poinciana Drive, near the William M. Clements Center.

23-year-old, Devon Sullivan Thompson was found with gunshot wounds in his car which, came to a stop from hitting a building. He was immediately taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries just after 9:30 p.m.

According to TPD's investigation, Thompson was driving a black Dodge Challenger on Poinciana Drive when he was approached by an unknown group. According to witnesses, gunshots were fired and the group fled the scene.

After shots were fired, witnesses say Thompson drove to a large parking lot where his vehicle then hit the building.

TPD are asking anyone with information to call 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME, all callers can remain anonymous.