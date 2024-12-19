Watch Now
Student arrested at Corona Foothills Middle School after bringing firearm to school

Elizabeth Ruiz
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — KGUN 9 received a letter from the Vail School District that says a student was arrested and charged after bringing a gun to Corona Foothills Middle School on Wednesday.

The letter was originally sent to parents of students at the school, written by the principal of the school.

Principal Margaret Steuer wrote the letter to parents, saying a report of a student with a gun was received in the morning.

Steuer retrieved both the student and the firearm "minutes after the report was made."

The school was not placed in lockdown.

KGUN 9 is still awaiting confirmation of the arrest and charges from the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

