TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police and TPD SWAT have arrested a male for aggravated assault.

According to the Tucson Police Department, officers were called to a home near the 2300 block of South McConnell Drive late Saturday night in search of an aggravated assault suspect.

On Sunday morning, around 10:30 a.m., officers were able to detain the suspect and arrest him.

No injuries were reported.