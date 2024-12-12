Santa's Senior Helpers visit a Tucson Air Force veteran

TUCSON, AZ. (KGUN). — Santa's Senior Helpers visit a senior's home to help create a happier holiday for them.

The World Health Organization (WHO) claims social isolation and loneliness are widespread, with some countries reporting that up to one-in-three older people feel lonely.

"Meeting people and being around people is important. I can’t eat or run like I used to. So, just having the fellowship of people is really significant," Nathaniel Mitchell said.

Mitchell served in the Air Force for 22 years. He was last stationed in Tucson, which is currently his home, but his family lives in Florida.

“I’m appreciative for having somebody around, especially Ester. Because having somebody here to be my arms and legs is really helpful," Mitchell explained. His caregiver, Ester Blackshire, works with Senior Helpers.

“Sometimes I bring them gifts and stuff like that just to let them know they’re not alone, they’re okay. There is someone here with you," Blackshire explained. They brought Mitchell a miniature Christmas Tree and bought him a holiday-themed sweatshirt.

The WHO also claims that a large body of research shows that social isolation and loneliness have a serious impact on older people’s longevity, their physical and mental health, and their quality of life.

The Director of Marketing, Mark Goldstein, explains that Senior Helpers is contracted with the Veterans Affairs (VA) to provide care to seniors. If that does not apply to some seniors, Goldstein explained they also accept private-pay options.

“The holidays are a special time. Loneliness is an epidemic and a lot of our seniors need a bit more love around the holiday time," Goldstein explained.

"It's good to help people. I try helping whoever I can," Mitchell explained. "Whatever you do, to help and give to others, will come back to you."