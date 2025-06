TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Electric Power (TEP) reported a power outage on Tucson’s southeast. According to TEP, the outage affected 1722 customers as of 3pm.

The outage area ranges from 39th Street and Irvington Rd. to the north and south, and Pantano Rd. to Houghton to the east and west.

TEP did not provide a cause of the outage. KGUN9 will provide updates as they become available.