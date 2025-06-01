Intersection of Houghton and Rita Roads reopened after morning fatal single-vehicle crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A fatal single-vehicle collision occurred early Sunday morning near the intersection of Houghton and Rita Roads, resulting in the death of an adult male driver.

The Tucson Police Department (TPD) confirmed that the incident involved only one vehicle. The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.

The crash caused significant damage to a nearby light pole, prompting city crews to shut down the intersection for several hours while repairs were made. The closure remained in effect throughout the morning, leading to detours and traffic delays in the area.

Crews were able to complete the necessary repairs, and the intersection was reopened by late Sunday afternoon.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation. KGUN9 will keep you updated as the story develops.