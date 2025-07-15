'Explosion' in Southeast side house fire, according to Tucson Fire Department

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A large house fire on the Southeast side on Tuesday afternoon contained an "explosion," Tucson Fire Department officials tell KGUN 9.

A viewer-submitted video, in the player above, shows large flames and plumes of smoke rising over a house on the neighborhood street of East Paseo San Bernardo on July 15 at about 1:30 p.m.

According to TFD, no one was injured and the cause is still unknown. TFD has fire investigators on scene, and a KGUN 9 photographer is en route. We will have more on this breaking news story when additional information becomes available.