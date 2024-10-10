Watch Now
Esperanza nonprofit helping Tucson veterans with housing

Esperanza en Escalante held their first veterans resource fair Wednesday
Esperanza is a nonprofit in Tucson and they hosted their first veterans resource fair Wednesday. The nonprofit focuses on providing transitional housing to veterans along with other resources.
TUCSON, ARIZ. (KGUN) — Esperanza En Escalante hosted their first veteran resource fair to help the community.

They are a nonprofit that provides transitional housing and other resources to veterans who are in need of assistance.

"I've been here since July, it helps keep me off the streets," said Bennie Howell, a resident and an Army veteran.

"I appreciate them helping me out," Howell explains, "so I can get my own place with my dog... hopefully soon!"

The event was offering free haircuts to people, and their pets, too.

Allison Stoner is the Clinical Director at Esperanza.

“I grew up in a home full of veterans. My father was a veteran, my brother, my husband is still in the Air Force in fact, so veterans hit home for me. I want to help anywhere I can," Stoner explains.

The nonprofit also offers social rehabilitation, assistance with VA programs and with disability income if applicable. Additionally, they help veterans navigate the City of Tucson's Housing Choice Program.

“There’s so many veterans out there that need help. They don’t know what the resources are or where to get the resources so hopefully having resource festivals like this will help," Stoner said.

With the holidays approaching in a few months, the nonprofit said they are in need of donations. A few specific items include men's wallets, wall art, toilet paper, and toiletries. More information on donating can be found on their website.

Athena Kehoe is a reporter for KGUN 9, she joined the KGUN 9 team in July of 2024 after graduating from the Arizona State University. Share your story ideas with Athena by emailing athena.kehoe@kgun9.com or by connecting on X/Twitter.

