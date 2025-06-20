CBP agents encouraged to not only protect the border but also their mental health

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Working in law enforcement comes with a lot of pressure, but there’s a resource for U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents that helps them look out for one another.

Jimmy Stout is a Border Patrol agent and also a chaplain.

“A border patrol agent is taking on the problems of many nations when it comes to immigration," he says. “That can be very difficult. And so you need extra support in dealing with that so you can have a good life of your own."

Stout says it can be a lot more helpful for someone to seek support from a peer who understands what they're going through. There are several different services offered through the program.

Athena Kehoe Wellness Room at Tucson Sector

“Most people think we’re just kicking people out of this country. Right now, this time of year, we’re rescuing people in this country,” Stout says.

The Chaplaincy Program is a type of peer support program.

"Peer support is basically a very similar thing, except you’re just not an ordained minister like the rest of us are; it doesn’t come from a faith-based view,” Stout says. “With effective support programs, you will deliver an effective protection product to the people of the United States."

33 law enforcement officers have been killed in the line of duty so far this year.

"One of them was mine. One of mine was killed on the northern border," Stout says. "And so that is something we deal with all the time. But it’s not just the threat of death, I mean, it’s dealing with all of life’s issues."

Stout was one of the first chaplains in the Border Patrol section. He says he is happy to see how much the program has grown over the past 26 years, and hopes to spread awareness about mental health and the importance of seeking help when needed.