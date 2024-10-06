A reptile-lovers dream: the Tucson Reptile and Amphibian Show

TUCSON, ARIZ. (KGUN) — The Tucson Reptile and Amphibian Show entails exactly what you think: lots and lots of reptiles.

Snakes, lizards, scorpions, alligators, frogs, turtles, and even more.

Athena Kehoe Snakes at one of the booths at the Tucson Reptile Show

Mark Wolfson is one of the main organizers of this event. “We do have a huge display of venomous snakes, crocodiles, alligators… that you’ll never see anywhere else in Arizona really.”

Doug Day was one of many vendors inside the show. “To me it’s like living art," he explains.

The venomous reptiles were all placed in cages to ensure everyone's safety.

There was even a petting zoo for kids to enjoy, which had a tortoise, iguana, and a few snakes.

Day runs a business in Yarnell, Arizona, and breeds different kinds of snakes. "You have to breed something to prove out that gene, so if you prove out that gene, then you can say OK now I want to mix this gene with this gene," Day explains, "it’s like Christmas time when you get all the eggs because you don’t know what’s in the eggs, so you get all kinds of surprises.”