TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man is dead after a high-speed motorcycle crash on the southeast side.

According to Tucson police, just after 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers found a crashed motorcycle near East Valencia Road and South Craycroft Road.

While officers were investigating the abandoned motorcycle, a 911 call came in requesting a welfare check on 25-year-old Jacob Patrick Egan.

Egan was reportedly last seen riding his motorcycle in the area where the abandoned motorcycle was found.

Officers began a search of the desert area north of Valencia Road, ultimately finding Egan at the bottom of a large embankment. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to witness interviews and an investigation, Tucson police determined Egan was riding his motorcycle westbound on Valencia Road, west of Craycroft Road, when he hit the guardrail.

The impact caused him to go airborne down the embankment, hundreds of feet from the initial impact. The motorcycle continued westbound on Valencia Road, where it was eventually found by police.

Due to the distance traveled by both Egan and the motorcycle, detectives determined that he was possibly traveling at over triple-digit speeds.

According to police, Egan was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision and had the proper motorcycle endorsement associated with his driver’s license.

Detectives have listed high speed and failure to reduce or control speed to avoid a collision as contributing factors in the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing.

