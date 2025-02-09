69-year-old man dead after fatal motorcycle collision

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are investigating a fatal motorcycle collision that happened Friday afternoon near the 3900 block of Golf Links Road around 3:00 pm.

TPD says 69-year-old Nicholas G. Jeffers ultimately died of his injuries later on at the hospital.

According to a news release, officers responded to a collision involving a motorcyclist.

After interviews, officers determined that Jeffers was riding his 2018 'Indian' motorcycle westbound on Golf Links Road and exiting onto the Aviation Highway-Alvernon Way on-ramp when he collided with the rear of a 2013 Volkswagen Passat.

The Volkswagen’s driver was identified as an 81-year-old male and was not injured.

TPD says a failure to control speed by the motorcyclist and the Volkswagen being stopped in the roadway between the on-ramps, as the known contributing factors of the collision.

The driver of the Volkswagen was issued a citation for being positioned in the gore area.

The investigation remains ongoing.