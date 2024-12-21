Single mom struggles to get childcare assistance

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN). — Amanda Smith has four children and has been frustrated with the lack of childcare help in the state.

This comes as the Arizona Department of Economic Security (DES) had to put families on a waiting list in August.

“Where do you go? What do you do? Who do you contact when all of these numbers, emails, and faxes aren’t there to answer questions?" Smith said. "All they tell me is that they have no funding."

The Children's Action Alliance states a wait list is necessary "when the demand for child care subsidies exceeds the available funding."

“I can apply for cash assistance and do a mandatory jobs program where I can’t actually work but I look for jobs at home or do community service," Smith explains. "But I cannot be working while I'm in the jobs program. It allows the applications on the waitlist to be pulled from DES childcare assistance and placed on a list where they get daycare assistance.”

88% of income-eligible children are left with no access to childcare assistance due to insufficient funding.

“I would like to work at a job that pays my bills and supports my kids without having to worry about this mess of systemic failure," Smith said.

Athena Kehoe Amanda going down the slide with one of her sons.

Smith feels that "you have to be downright at the bottom of the barrel of nothing for them to help you, which shouldn’t be the case.”

Amanda hopes by sharing her story the state will put more effort into helping families that need childcare assistance.

“Just keep showing up. That’s all I can do," Smith said.