WATCH: Sahuarita Police update public on homicide

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sahuarita Police (SPD) are updating the public on the details of a homicide in a residential area near the Nogales Highway and I-19 last week.

According to a press release, SPD and Green Valley Fire responded to a report of a person found dead in a home on East Calle Minerva on Friday, May 17 a little after 6 p.m.

First responders say the deceased had "suffered obvious signs of trauma," according to the press release. Detectives and crime scene specialists investigated the scene.

Additional details are limited at this time. SPD will hold a media briefing Wednesday afternoon at 5 p.m.

