12-year-old arrested for bringing a gun to Sahuarita Middle School

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 12-year-old student was found with a gun at Sahuarita Middle School just after 2:15 p.m. April 1st.

According to SPD, school staff received a report that the student was seen with a gun, immediately secured the firearm and isolated the student.

SPD says that heightened security measures were not taken because the school's quick response.

The Sahuarita Police Department was contacted to take over the investigation. The 12-year-old was arrested and booked into the Pima County Juvenile Detention Center for weapons misconduct charges and disruption of an education institution.

SPD asks that anyone with information on this case calls 520-351-4900 or the SPD Tip Line at 520-445-7847.