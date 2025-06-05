What does it take to be an extreme weather photographer?

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Lori Bailey has been through an experience not many people can relate to.

“1998 was when I was struck by lightning," she says. "I was at work but I was outside and lightning I think struck the van but it also struck me and I was out for a minute. I had a couple of witnesses. I just thought it was a big bright light but they had told me that they watched me form like 50 feet away get struck by lightning."

The odds of being struck by lightning in a given year are less than one in a million, and almost 90% of all lightning strike victims survive, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But, this hasn't stopped Bailey from doing what she loves.

"As long as I have breath in my lungs, I will be doing this," she says.

Athena Kehoe Bailey taking photos

She hopes to inspire future photographers on how crucial it is to be safe, “You can still enjoy our monsoon but do it safely.”

She says she always has an exit strategy when she gets to a site. Plus, she recommends always checking radars and the National Weather Service.

“If you’re not patient, you’re probably not gonna get the shot. But if you’re patient, when it does happen, you get some of the most epic shots that you can be proud of," Bailey explains this has taught her lots of discipline throughout the years.

She has many different tools and devices she uses to capture these unique photos, but she says "It’s as expensive as you want it to be or as much as you’re willing to invest in it and this is my passion, this is something now that I'm dedicated to.”

Bailey says this is something she will do for the rest of her life.

“I really love the ability to capture a shot that I like and that’s my goal," she says. "If I can come home with one outstanding shot that I think is outstanding I know that I've accomplished that goal.”